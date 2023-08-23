Tata Nexon (facelift) will offer a smoother driving experience

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 23, 2023 | 01:20 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon (facelift) will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the 2023 Nexon in India soon. The updated car will feature new gearbox options for its 1.2-liter petrol engine. The compact SUV will be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor. Both mills will be paired with the existing 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearboxes. In addition, the petrol engine will now be available with a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The updates tackle Nexon's "Achilles's heel"

The outgoing Nexon's lack of a sophisticated automatic gearbox limited its competitiveness against rivals offering torque converters, CVTs, or dual-clutch automatics. The new gearbox options for the 1.2-liter petrol motor in the Nexon (facelift) address this issue. Meanwhile, the diesel engine will continue to be available with the 6-speed manual and AMT options. Although both engines appear unchanged as of now, Tata Motors is yet to reveal their output details.

The SUV will get several design and feature upgrades

The refreshed Nexon will boast significant design and feature updates. Drawing design inspiration from the Tata CURVV concept, the compact SUV will receive several changes. Its standout elements will include a new split-headlamp setup, full-width LED taillight, and refreshed dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the redesigned dashboard will house a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, a touch-based AC panel, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a backlit two-spoke steering wheel. The upholstery will also have a striking purple color.

What about its pricing?

In India, the Tata Nexon (facelift) is set for launch in mid-September. Given the extensive updates, we expect the price to rise significantly over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 14.6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once introduced, the compact SUV will go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

