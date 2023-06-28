Auto

Tata Punch EV's latest spy shots reveal interior, design features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch EV might deliver around 300km of range. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors will launch the EV version of its Punch micro-SUV in India soon. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing on the roads, revealing elements such as a closed grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. So, what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

After the electrified versions of the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon, Tata Motors is giving the Punch micro-SUV an EV treatment. Barring the powertrain and certain cosmetic tweaks, the Punch EV should not differ too much from its ICE counterpart. Once on sale, it will rival the likes of the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3, and Renault Kiger Electric,

The car will offer 'Humanity Line' grille and roof rails

The Tata Punch EV will sport the signature 'Humanity Line' grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, fog lights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, thick cladding, squarish wheel arches, and stylish aerodynamic alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It might deliver around 300km of range

The power figures and specifications of the powertrain to be used in the Tata Punch EV are currently unavailable. However, it is expected to deliver a range of around 300km on a single charge.

The vehicle will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

Tata Punch EV is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, a cooled glove box, an engine start/stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, with an illuminated logo at its center. The vehicle should pack a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with voice command support. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera might ensure the passengers' safety.

Tata Punch EV: Pricing

The pricing details of the Tata Punch EV in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. For reference, its fuel-powered sibling starts at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.52 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

