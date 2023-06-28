Auto

BMW M 1000 RR launched at Rs. 49 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 28, 2023 | 02:46 pm 2 min read

BMW M 1000 RR gets premium components from its WSBK counterpart (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has introduced the performance-focused M 1000 RR in India with a price tag of Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom). The German bikemaker is also offering a special M Competition Package worth Rs. 6 lakh, as an optional extra for the supersport motorcycle on our shores. It is essentially a road-legal version of its World Superbike Championship (WSBK) offering with multiple electronic riding aids.

Why does this story matter?

The BMW S 1000 RR has always been a go-to choice for upcoming racers. The motorcycle offers agile handling characteristics, thereby making it a perfect choice for the race track. To take the experience a notch higher, the bikemaker also offers a performance-focused M 1000 RR version with premium components such as an aluminum swingarm and carbon fiber bodywork as standard.

The supersport features carbon fiber winglets and dual LED headlamps

Sharing its silhouette with the S 1000 RR, the BMW M 1000 RR features an edgy design language. The supersport gets a sculpted fuel tank, a "double-bubble" windscreen, dual LED headlamps, fairing-mounted carbon fiber winglets, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch M Carbon wheels.

It is backed by a 999cc, inline-four engine

Powering the BMW M 1000 RR is a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology. The mill generates a maximum power of 212hp at 14,500rpm and a peak torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The motorcycle is equipped with Dynamic Traction Control

In terms of rider safety, the BMW M 1000 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with BMW's ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control, an IMU-based Dynamic Traction Control, and seven riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

BMW M 1000 RR: Pricing and availability

In India, the BMW M 1000 RR will set you back by Rs. 49 lakh for the standard version and Rs. 55 lakh for the trim with M Competition Package (all prices, ex-showroom). The motorcycle can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

