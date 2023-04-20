Business

Sensex ends above 59,600 mark, Nifty closes flat at 17,624

Sensex ends above 59,600 mark, Nifty closes flat at 17,624

Written by Mudit Dube Apr 20, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Top performing sectors today were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY INFRA and NIFTY BANK

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended flat with the Sensex settling at 59,632.35 points. The Nifty closed 0.03% in the green at 17,624.45 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,767.1 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY INFRA and NIFTY BANK, which rose 0.31%, 0.28% and 0.27%, respectively. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, NTPC and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.58%, 1.56% and 1.22%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Divis Labs, HUL, and Eicher Motors, which plunged 4.17%, 1.54% and 1.3%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.14% to 20,396.97 points and Nikkei edged up 0.18% to 28,657.57 points. But the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.09% to 3,367.03 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.03% to 12,157.23 points.

Crude oil fell 2.31%

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.11% to settle at Rs. 82.15 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 60,370 and the latter at Rs. 75,615. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.85, or 2.31%, to $78.08 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too, there were no changes in the fuel rates with diesel and petrol costing Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $28,905.16, down 0.99% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.09% and is selling at $1,960.42. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% down), $326.27 (0.59% down), and $0.4185 (0.55% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.83% higher than yesterday at $0.09198.