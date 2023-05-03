Business

Sensex slips to 61,193 points, Nifty settles below 18,100 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 03, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 161.41 points, or 0.26%, to 61,193.3 points, the Nifty shed 57.8 points, or 0.32%, to 18,089.85 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 9,065.85 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 0.77%, 0.28%, and 0.28%, respectively. HUL, Asian Paints, and Tata Motors were the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.37%, 1.05%, and 0.72%, respectively. In the top losing stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and ONGC were the biggest losers, dropping 4.47%, 1.98%, and 1.95%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.13% to 3,323.27 points, while Nikkei index rose 0.12% to 29,157.95 points. Hang Seng Index witnessed a decline of 1.19%, ending at 19,699.16 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.08% lower to 12,080.51 points.

INR climbs 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.08% to end at Rs. 81.83 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. Gold prices settled at Rs. 60,757, and the price for silver ended at Rs. 75,235. The crude oil futures slipped 2.57% to $70.3 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Wednesday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol being priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel retailing at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol costing Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,667.18 which is 2.45% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 2.21% and is trading at $1,868.91. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.06% up), $323.37 (0.24% down), and $0.3859 (0.03% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.14% higher than yesterday at $0.07835.