2023 Kia Seltos's teaser confirms panoramic sunroof and other features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 30, 2023 | 02:41 pm 2 min read

Kia Seltos (facelift) will be equipped with connected car technology (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to unveil the 2023 version of the Seltos in India on July 4. In the latest development, the carmaker has confirmed features such as a panoramic sunroof, auto-folding ORVMs, and a fully-digital instrument cluster, via a teaser posted on its official website. The facelifted model will likely feature six airbags and ADAS functions as well.

Why does this story matter?

South Korean automaker Kia Motors made its entry into the Indian market with the Seltos in 2019. Despite its premium price tag, the mid-size SUV became one of the best-selling offerings in its debut year. With its primary competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA getting a major overhaul, the company has now decided to introduce a facelift for its rugged-looking SUV.

The SUV will feature a tiger-nose grille and designer wheels

The upcoming Kia Seltos (facelift) will retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. The SUV will feature a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a signature tiger-nose grille, revised bumpers with silvered skid plates, a wide air dam, roof rails, auto-folding ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

It will get a panoramic sunroof and ADAS functions

On the inside, the facelifted Kia Seltos will get a spacious and tech-forward five-seater cabin. It will have a minimalist all-black dashboard, premium upholstery, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The Kia Seltos (facelift) will run on a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). It will also get a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm). Transmission duties would be handled by a manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

How much will the upcoming Kia Seltos (facelift) cost?

Kia Motors will be disclosing the pricing and availability details of the Seltos (facelift) at its launch event on July 4 in India. We believe that the upcoming SUV will carry a premium over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once launched, it will boost the brand's popularity in the country.

