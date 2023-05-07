Auto

2025 BMW M4 in the works: What should we expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 07, 2023, 10:35 am 2 min read

2025 BMW M4 will get a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW will introduce the 2025 version of the M4 car by early next year. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing important design elements such as smaller headlamps, quad exhaust tips, and a steering wheel with a thick cover. So, what should we expect from the vehicle? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The 2025 version of the BMW M4 will offer better looks and performance in comparison to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in the global markets.

Select units of the four-wheeler should make their way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route. The rivalry in the luxury car segment will surely be raised.

The car will sport a convertible roof and kidney grille

The 2025 BMW M4 will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, sleek LED headlights shared with the revised 4 Series, a convertible roof, and a massive kidney grille. It will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Flatter taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be backed by a 525hp, inline-six engine

The facelifted BMW M4 will run on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that should generate a maximum power of up to 525hp. A 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox should handle transmission duties.

The four-wheeler will get carbon fiber seats, ADAS

The 2025 BMW M4 will get a luxurious cabin, featuring carbon fiber seats, a wireless charging pad, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon audio system. It will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and an ADAS suite should ensure the passengers' safety.

2025 BMW M4: Pricing and availability

BMW will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2025 M4 at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the current model which begins at $77,995 (around Rs. 63.7 lakh).