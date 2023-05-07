2025 BMW M4 in the works: What should we expect
German automaker BMW will introduce the 2025 version of the M4 car by early next year. Now, a camouflaged mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing important design elements such as smaller headlamps, quad exhaust tips, and a steering wheel with a thick cover. So, what should we expect from the vehicle? Let us have a look.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2025 version of the BMW M4 will offer better looks and performance in comparison to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in the global markets.
- Select units of the four-wheeler should make their way to India via the completely built unit (CBU) route. The rivalry in the luxury car segment will surely be raised.
The car will sport a convertible roof and kidney grille
The 2025 BMW M4 will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, sleek LED headlights shared with the revised 4 Series, a convertible roof, and a massive kidney grille. It will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Flatter taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It will be backed by a 525hp, inline-six engine
The facelifted BMW M4 will run on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that should generate a maximum power of up to 525hp. A 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox should handle transmission duties.
The four-wheeler will get carbon fiber seats, ADAS
The 2025 BMW M4 will get a luxurious cabin, featuring carbon fiber seats, a wireless charging pad, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a Harman Kardon audio system. It will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and an ADAS suite should ensure the passengers' safety.
2025 BMW M4: Pricing and availability
BMW will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2025 M4 at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the current model which begins at $77,995 (around Rs. 63.7 lakh).