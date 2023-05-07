Auto

Top highlights of limited-run Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2023

Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 starts at £230,000 (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover's Classic division has introduced the Defender Works V8 Islay Edition with a starting price tag of £230,000 (approximately Rs. 2.37 crore). The old-school SUV is available in two versions: 90 and 110. The automaker will only be producing 30 units of this special collector's edition SUV. Here's a quick look at what makes this rugged off-roader special.

Why does this story matter?

The Classic division of heritage British SUV specialist Land Rover is known for creating and restoring iconic models from the brand's past.

The Tata Motors-owned automaker has now unveiled a special Defender Works V8 Islay Edition inspired by the 1965 Land Rover Series IIa owned by Spencer Wilks, Managing Director of the Rover Car Company and one of the founders of Land Rover.

The SUV is a comprehensively restored and re-engineered model

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is for those who like to keep things simple. The SUV is essentially a comprehensively restored and re-engineered vehicle, made using a donor car from 2012-2016. Only 17 units of the Works V8 Islay Edition will be available as a 90 short wheelbase version and 13 units will be offered as a seven-seat 110 variant.

It retains the old-school charm with a boxy design language

The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition follows the old-school boxy design language of the 2012 model. It features a special Heritage Gray paint scheme, with a contrasting roof and heavy-duty steel wheels finished in Limestone color, and a special side graphic reading 'GXC 639C' (registration number of Wilks' Series IIa Defender). It gets rear mudflaps that feature the iconic heritage branding.

It features Windsor Ebony leather upholstery

To make its passengers feel special, the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition features a special Windsor Ebony leather upholstery with Islay Woollen Mill tweeds to break the monotonous feel in the cabin. The central storage space on the SUV features a bespoke removable oak wood tray of whisky barrels sourced from the award-winning Kilchoman distillery.

It draws power from a potent V8 engine

On the performance front, the Classic division has added a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine which did duties on the Defender Works V8 Trophy II. The potent mill puts out a maximum power of 405hp and a peak torque of 515Nm. The transmission duties on the super-exclusive model are taken care of by an 8-speed ZF torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition: Pricing

In the UK market, the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition will set you back by £230,000 (approximately Rs. 2.37 crore) for the 90 short wheelbase version and £245,000 (roughly Rs. 2.53 crore) for the seven-seat 110 variant.