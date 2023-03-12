Auto

Is Hyundai planning a wagon variant of the VERNA

Mar 12, 2023

The wagon version of Hyundai VERNA will feature ADAS functions. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is all set to launch its mid-size sedan, the VERNA in India on March 21. Now, test mules of a wagon variant of the car have been spotted doing test runs recently. As of now, the company has no plans to bring the more practical version of the vehicle to our shores. However, an international launch is highly likely.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai is one of the most recognized carmakers in the world, with a wide reach in the US, European, and various Asian markets.

While the company is getting ready to launch the all-new VERNA in India in a sedan avatar soon, it is also conducting test runs of its station wagon body style in other regions.

Here's what we can expect from the vehicle.

The wagon version will follow the "parametric dynamics" design philosophy

Much like the sedan variant of the 2023 Hyundai VERNA, the wagon version will also follow the brand's "parametric dynamics" design philosophy. It will feature a long and sculpted bonnet, a large 'Parametric' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected-style LED taillamps and a liftback-style tailgate with a spoiler will be available at the rear end.

The car will get ambient light and multiple ADAS functions

The interiors of the Hyundai VERNA wagon are under wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by multiple ADAS functions.

It will be backed by two powertrain options

While Hyundai is yet to confirm the engine details of the VERNA wagon version, we expect the car to draw power from a 1.5-liter "MPi" petrol engine and a 1.5-liter "GDi" turbo-petrol unit from the upcoming sedan variant in India.

When will the Hyundai VERNA's wagon version arrive?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the wagon version of the 2023 Hyundai VERNA will be announced by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. While the more practical station wagon body style is still in the final testing phase, the company is all geared up to reveal the sedan version in India on March 21.