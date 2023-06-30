Auto

2024 Lexus ES breaks cover: Check features, price

2024 Lexus ES breaks cover: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 30, 2023 | 11:50 am 3 min read

2024 Lexus ES features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Lexus)

Luxury carmaker Lexus has revealed the 2024 iteration of its best-selling model, the ES with a starting price tag of $43,190 (approximately Rs. 35.43 lakh) in the US market. The premium mid-size sedan is offered with three powertrain options that are spread across 14 trim levels. While there are no mechanical or cosmetic changes, the updated model gets an improved ADAS suite.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 1989, the ES has been one of the most important models for Toyota-owned Lexus. The ES moniker stands for "Executive Sedan." Currently in its seventh-generation avatar, the luxury sedan is based on Camry's all-new K platform (TNGA-K). Now, with MY-2024 upgrades, the car comes equipped with "Lexus Safety System+ 2.5" as standard equipment across all trim levels.

The sedan features new designer wheels with 'Vapor Chrome' finish

The 2024 Lexus ES retains the overall silhouette of the previous generation model. The sedan features a long and sculpted bonnet, a signature 'spindle grille,' swept-back adaptive LED headlights with integrated DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lining, flared wheel arches, and new 18-inch designer wheels with a 'Vapor Chrome' finish. The rear end is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

The cabin follows the 'Omotenashi' design philosophy with premium materials

Inside, the 2024 Lexus ES has a luxurious five-seater cabin based on the 'Omotenashi' design philosophy. It gets a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, powered and ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, and three-zone climate control. It packs a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The car is equipped with 'Lexus Safety System+ 2.5' suite

For the safety of the passengers, the 2024 ES comes equipped with a "Lexus Safety System+ 2.5" ADAS suite. It consists of radar-based functions such as Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist, Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Road Sign Assist (RSA), and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA).

It is backed by three powertrain options

The 2024 Lexus ES is offered with a 3.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V6 petrol engine that makes 302hp; a 2.5-liter, inline-four, petrol-hybrid setup that develops a combined output of 215hp; and a 2.5-liter, turbocharged petrol motor that generates 203hp. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

How much does the 2024 Lexus ES cost?

The 2024 Lexus ES is offered in a total of 14 trim levels. The base ES 350/ES 250 AWD models will set you back by $43,190 (around Rs. 35.43 lakh). On the other hand, the range-topping 300h Ultra Luxury trim level can be yours at $53,480 (roughly Rs. 43.87 lakh), including destination and handling fees in the US market.

Share this timeline