Auto

Street-legal Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider revealed: Check features

Street-legal Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 29, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider roll on forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Italian marque Ferrari has taken the wraps off the road-going Ferrari SF90 XX for the global markets. Limited to just 799 units for the Stradale model and 599 units for the Spider variant, both versions of the hypercar offer a balance of modern electronics and aerodynamics. They happen to be the only cars under the double-X moniker to be classified as street-legal.

Why does this story matter?

Known as one of the most iconic brands in the automotive world, Ferrari has a strong racing lineage with multiple victories and championships in Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship. The carmaker claimed the top spot in the recently-concluded 24 hours of Le Mans. Bringing its racing expertise and designing prowess together, the legendary automaker has introduced the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider.

The hypercars flaunt a large rear wing and forged wheels

To maximize the aerodynamic performance, both the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider feature sculpted carbon fiber body panels. They flaunt inverted L-shaped matrix LED headlamps, a muscular hood with air scoops in contrasting colors, a prominent front splitter, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and lightweight forged alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillamp and a large rear wing grace the rear end.

They are backed by a 1,016hp petrol-hybrid setup

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are powered by a potent 4.0-liter V8 engine (786hp) paired with three electric motors and a Li-ion battery. The petrol-hybrid setup produces a combined output of 1,016hp. The mill is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Their cabins are decked with Alcantara and carbon fiber trims

Inside, both the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider have sporty two-seater cabins that are covered with premium Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber trims all over. The hypercars get racing-style bucket seats with multi-point seatbelts, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a touch-sensitive start/stop button, and a rotary dial for mode selection. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does the Ferrari SF90 XX cost?

The Ferrari SF90 XX costs $844,000 (roughly Rs. 6.92 crore) for the Stradale coupe and $932,000 (around Rs. 7.64 crore) for the Spider convertible in the US market. As per the iconic automaker, all units of both the body styles are already sold out.

Share this timeline