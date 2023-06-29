Auto

Tesla's third-party app store in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 29, 2023 | 05:21 pm 2 min read

Tesla Model Y comes equipped with a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla is one of the largest automakers in the EV segment across the globe. Its Model Y e-SUV recently managed to outsell the iconic Toyota Corolla and RAV4 (both ICE-powered cars) to become the world's highest-selling car in Q1 of 2023. Now, to further increase the popularity of its all-electric offerings, the company is planning to introduce its third-party app store soon.

Why does this story matter?

Elon Musk-led Tesla has always been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions. The carmaker has been known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to innovation in Battery Electric Vehicles. The EV maker also ventured into solar energy, with its 'Solar Roof' to increase its impact on sustainable energy. Now, it plans to enter the software space with its own app store.

Tesla has been planning an app store since 2012

The idea of a third-party app store dates back to 2012 when Tesla introduced the Model S. The EV maker talked about releasing a software development kit (SDK) to create a third-party app ecosystem similar to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for the electric sedan's large touchscreen infotainment panel. Musk last talked about an app store in 2019.

An unofficial API for browser-based apps is available now

Rather than a full SDK, Tesla has offered an unofficial API (Application Programming Interface) that enables some basic browser-based third-party apps to run on the in-car infotainment system. This allows the vehicle to communicate with the core application to provide the desired results to its passengers. However, it is a bridging solution and not the same as using a dedicated app.

Telsa cars provide few streaming apps and video games

The infotainment system on Tesla cars currently comes equipped with apps such as Tesla Theater and Tesla Arcade, which support a few streaming apps and video games. The carmaker worked directly with the developers from the companies to integrate those apps.

Apps will get better access to Tesla cars

With the implementation of a third-party store, apps will be able to get better access to Tesla cars, allowing them to send important notifications directly to the vehicle, rather than having to go through services such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This will improve overall privacy and reduce dependency on smartphones. App management is currently available under 'Profile Settings' on the Tesla app.

