Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe v/s Maserati GranTurismo: Features compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe gets a mild-hybrid powertrain

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design, an opulent cabin with a long list of standard equipment, and a mild-hybrid powertrain that makes 435hp of power. The premium four-wheeler takes on the GranTurismo model from Maserati. Which one is a better option? Let us have a look.

The AMG GT 53 is more pleasing to the eye

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide multi-slat grille and 'jet-style' air vent, sleek LED headlights, quad exhaust tips, wrap-around taillamps, and silvered wheels. It also gets a new Opalite White Metallic paint. Maserati GranTurismo offers a muscular hood, smoked headlamps, 19-inch alloy rims, a wide grille, door-mounted ORVMs, and four exhaust tips.

Both cars have similar dimensions

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe is 5,060mm long, 1,953mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,951mm. Maserati GranTurismo has a length of 4,881mm, a width of 2,056mm, and a wheelbase of 2,942mm.

From four seats to a flat-bottom steering wheel

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe has four seats, a sliding electric sunroof, auto climate control, circular AC vents, bucket-type seats, a large center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a multifunctional steering wheel. On the other hand, Maserati GranTurismo offers a four-seater cabin with a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, auto climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, and bucket-style seats.

What about tech features?

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe gets a wireless charging pad, a Burmester sound system, and a single display for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It also offers multiple airbags, auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. Maserati GranTurismo comes with an optional head-up display, a 12.2-inch digital dashboard with Apple CarPlay support, multiple airbags, and Level 2 ADAS facilities.

The GranTurismo gets a more powerful engine

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe runs on a mild-hybrid powertrain featuring a 3.0-liter inline-six engine (435hp/520Nm). It sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 285km/h. Maserati GranTurismo gets a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 mill that puts out 550hp of power and 660Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 320km/h.

Which one is a better choice?

In the US, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe should carry a starting price tag of over $107,850 (around Rs. 88 lakh), while the Maserati GranTurismo begins at $175,495 (roughly Rs. 1.4 crore). Both cars are almost equally matched when it comes to features. However, our vote goes to AMG GT 53 for its better looks and much lower expected price.