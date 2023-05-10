Auto

MG Motor unveils future plans; 5 new EVs by 2028

MG Motor unveils future plans; 5 new EVs by 2028

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2023, 04:39 pm 3 min read

MG Motor will be 'Indianized' by 2028

MG Motor is now planning to expand its all-electric portfolio, after the successful launch of India's cheapest EV, the Comet EV. The company is set to introduce five new models on our shores in the next five years. The brand is also aiming to increase its production capacity here from 1,20,000 units to 3,00,000 units by 2026, of which, 30-35% will be EVs.

Why does this story matter?

While MG Motor has been a force to reckon with in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment in various global markets, it was unable to make its mark in India.

This was primarily due to the higher price tag of its ZS EV model.

However, things have now changed for the carmaker, with the launch of the affordable city roundabout, the Comet EV.

Firstly, let's have a look at the MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV has a closed-off grille, dual-projector LED headlights, 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers, and squared-out LED taillights. Inside, the spacious cabin has four seats, a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. It is powered by a single motor (41.4hp/110Nm) linked to a 17.3kWh battery. The EV promises a range of about 230km on a single charge.

MG Motor is planning to introduce five new EV models

To further push electric mobility in India, MG Motor is planning to expand its all-electric portfolio with five new models in the next five years. To facilitate this, the carmaker is gearing up to establish a second manufacturing facility in Gujarat. With the launch of all planned models, the company aims to achieve 65-75% of total sales from its EV portfolio on our shores.

The company plans to invest Rs. 5,000 crore till 2028

With an overall positive response to the Comet EV, MG Motor is now gearing up to invest close to Rs. 5,000 crore for the expansion of the EV line-up in India. The Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) Motor-owned carmaker plans to increase production capacity from 1,20,000 units to 3,00,000 units by 2026. This move will create nearly 20,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2028.

MG Motor to become 'Indian' in the next 4 years

Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus of MG Motor India unveiled plans to 'Indianise' operations of the brand in a span of four years. SAIC Motor is looking to dilute its stake by selling shares to various Indian entities. The carmaker is also gearing up to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by 2028, as it will be largely profitable from next year onward.