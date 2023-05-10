Auto

Porsche 718 Spyder RS: Top features of the roadster explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 10, 2023, 10:46 am 2 min read

2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS has a top speed of 307km/h (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the 718 Spyder RS for the global markets with a starting price tag of €151,215 (approximately Rs. 1.36 crore) in the European region. The roadster is slated to be the last 718 model to feature an internal combustion engine (ICE). Its public debut will occur at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Why does this story matter?

Porsche introduced the 718 RS 60 Spyder model in the late 1960s as a successor to the legendary 550 Spyder. The open-roof sports car has been praised by critics and customers alike for its great maneuverability and touring abilities.

Continuing its legacy is the 2024 718 Spyder RS, which also happens to be the last ICE-powered model in the 718 line-up.

The car features a removable and manually-operated fabric roof

On the design front, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS retains the overall design of the 718 Cayman model. It features a unique removable and manually-operated fabric roof, a sculpted hood with decals and air scoops, swept-back LED headlights with signature quad-LED DRLs, two large doors with frameless windows, and 20-inch forged wheels. An optional Weissach Package is available to further enhance its appeal.

The roadster flaunts carbon fiber seats and fabric door straps

Inside, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS has a sporty dual-tone two-seater cabin. It gets racing-style bucket seats made using lightweight CFRP in a carbon-weave finish, Arctic Gray and Carmine Red-colored leather upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel covered in Race-Tex material with paddle shifters, fabric door straps, and a fully-digital instrument cluster. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ESC.

It draws power from a 4.0-liter Boxer engine

Powering the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS is a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, six-cylinder Boxer engine sourced from its elder sibling, the 911 GT3. The mill is retuned to produce 493hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed PDK gearbox.

Should you consider the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS?

In its home market in Germany, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS can be yours with a starting price tag of €151,215 (approximately Rs. 1.36 crore). Order books are now open, with deliveries expected to begin in July. With Porsche finally pulling the plug on the ICE-powered 718 model, the updated roadster will make a fine addition to your collection as memorabilia.