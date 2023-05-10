Auto

Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R auctioned; fetches $1.3 million

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 10, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

The R34 GT-R was driven in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious movie series (Photo credit: Bonhams)

A 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by the late actor Paul Walker, has been sold at an auction for a whopping $1.35 million (around Rs. 13.5 crore). Walker's character Brian O'Conner drove the vehicle in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious movie series, and it has captured the hearts of auto enthusiasts ever since. Here are more details.

What made the R34 GT-R special?

Fondly referred to as "Godzilla," the R34 GT-R was built between 1999 to 2002. It packed the final generation of the celebrated straight-six RB26DETT engine and was considered highly desirable by tuners for its easy aftermarket modifications. The R34 GT-R was a superior version of its predecessors, the R32 and R33, and delivered excellent handling. A beauty in the hands of the right driver.

Walker's Skyline was finished in blue

The Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven by Walker was imported by Kaizo Industries. It flaunted a TV2 Bayside Blue paintwork, a flat hood, swept-back headlights, silvered multi-spoke wheels, two doors, circular taillights, and a large rear wing. The car housed a 557hp, 2.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, in-line, six-cylinder engine with an upgraded intercooler. An aftermarket exhaust system was also available.

What modifications did the car receive for the movie?

Walker ordered many modifications for the R34 GT-R driven in the movie. The list included Nismo lowering springs, an ARC titanium strut brace, a custom-built roll cage, Volk Racing RE30 wheels, and a Nismo Version II bumper. A Momo Sport steering wheel, Nismo V-Spec pedals, a custom head-up display for the dashboard-mounted monitor, and OMP seats with a five-point belt system were also installed.

Bringing the car to the US was complicated

The special Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R was purchased in Japan by Kaizo Industries and later imported to the US sans an engine. Later, Kaizo found the correct RB26 engine and related components, reassembled the vehicle, and registered it as a kit car. This was done to evade certain rules and taxes, but ultimately the car was brought to life.

What is the car's condition?

Over the past few years, R34 GT-R served as an exhibit at the Munich Motorworld and has not been used much. The car is in running condition but its owner will have to get the vehicle serviced prior to taking it out on a joyride.