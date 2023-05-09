Auto

Volvo EX30 to debut on June 7: What to expect

Volvo EX30 to debut on June 7: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2023, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Swedish automaker Volvo will unveil its EX30 SUV on June 7. Its bookings will commence for US customers on the same day. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser of the upcoming vehicle, revealing a few design elements both inside and out. It will be backed by an electric powertrain. So, what should we expect from the four-wheeler?

Why does this story matter?

The EX30 will be Volvo's fourth electric model after the XC40 Recharge, EX90, and C40 Recharge.

Introducing the EX30 will be in line with its goal of putting one million electrified vehicles on the road by 2025, of which fully-electric models will account for roughly half the sales.

EX30 should be a compact model and is likely to witness decent demand.

The car will sport full-width light bar on the front

The soon-to-be-unveiled Volvo EX30 will sport a chiseled bonnet, sleek LED headlamps connected by a full-width light bar, ORVMs, and vertically positioned taillights. It will also bear the brand's new naming scheme. We also expect the SUV to bear roof rails, black pillars, stylish alloy rims, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper. More information about features will surface in the coming days.

It will run on an electric powertrain

Volvo EX30 will be fueled by a powerful motor linked to a battery pack and might sit on a dedicated EV platform. However, the specifications, power figures, and range details are currently unknown.

An ADAS suite might be available inside

The interiors of the Volvo EX30 are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the SUV to offer auto climate control, USB chargers, a head-up display, keyless entry, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel supporting the newest connectivity options. An ADAS suite and multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Volvo EX30: Pricing and availability

Volvo will disclose the availability and pricing information of the EX30 on June 7. It should cost significantly less than the EX90, which might start at around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 65.7 lakh).