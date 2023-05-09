Auto

Should the world's bestselling car be launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 09, 2023, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Toyota sold 10,16,000 units of the RAV4 SUV in 2022 (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has a winner on its hands. Its RAV4 SUV emerged as the highest-selling passenger car last year, retailing over a million units worldwide. As for highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look, a spacious cabin with a long list of safety features, and is backed by a hybrid powertrain. So, should the Japanese marque bring this vehicle to India? Let us find out.

Take a look at sales figures of top 5 cars

In 2022, Toyota RAV4 topped the charts by selling 10,16,000 units across the world. Toyota's Corolla sedan took second place with 9,92,000 units sold globally. Tesla Model Y came third by selling 7,47,000 units, the Honda CR-V at fourth rank with 7,33,000 units retailed, and the Toyota Camry at the fifth position by attracting 6,73,000 customers.

Here's recalling the features of the RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, LED headlights with DRLs, fog lamps, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is backed by a 2.5-liter engine

The Toyota RAV4 runs on a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 203hp/249.4Nm in standard form and 219hp/322.6Nm in hybrid guise. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic or a CVT gearbox.

Ventilated seats and ADAS features are offered inside

The Toyota RAV4 has a spacious cabin, featuring faux-leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ventilated seats. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, and lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

Should the Toyota RAV4 be launched in India?

Toyota RAV4 starts at $28,275 (Rs. 23.2 lakh) in the US. To bring it to India, Toyota will have to import the SUV, meaning it will cost around Rs. 50-60 lakh. At that price point, it will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 Sportback, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Considering India's price-sensitive market, RAV4 won't be able to attract enough customers in the premium segment.