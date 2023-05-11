Auto

Is Kia Sonet Aurochs better than Tata Nexon Red Dark

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both cars roll on 16-inch wheels

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has introduced the Sonet Aurochs Edition in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The special model is based on the HTX variant and is available in four trims. At that price point, the compact SUV goes up against the segment leader, the Tata Nexon in its Red Dark avatar. Which is better?

Why does this story matter?

With a sales figure of over 1.5 lakh units last year, the Sonet has become one of the most popular vehicles for Kia Motors in India.

To further enhance the appeal of the car on our shores, the company has now introduced a special Aurochs Edition with minor cosmetic upgrades.

However, will that be enough to dethrone the reigning champion, the Tata Nexon?

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is more pleasing to the eye

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition features a tiger-nose grille with Tangerine accents and Aurochs emblem, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, 16-inch designer wheels with Tangerine center caps, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Tata Nexon Red Dark edition gets an Oberon Black paint scheme with red accents on the front grille and brake calipers, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails.

Both cars are on par in terms of dimensions

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition has an overall length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,790mm, a height of 1,642mm, and a wheelbase of 2,500mm. The Tata Nexon Red Dark edition is 3,993mm long, 1,811mm wide, 1,606mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Kia Sonet gets more gearbox options

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113hp/250Nm). Tata Nexon Red Dark edition is backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor (120hp/170Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (110hp/260Nm). The former gets an iMT, a 7-speed DCT, or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, while the latter sports a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Both cars get an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition gets a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, ventilated front seats, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Tata Nexon Red Dark edition features a five-seater cabin with Carnelian Red upholstery and red-colored trims on the grab handles, center console, and multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition can be yours between Rs. 11.85 lakh and Rs. 13.45 lakh, while the Tata Nexon Red Dark edition is available between Rs. 12.35 lakh and Rs. 13.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition makes more sense, with its aggressive design, powerful engines, and long list of features, making it a value-for-money proposition.