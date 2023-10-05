Ducati's electric bicycle makes more torque than some 500cc motorcycles

By Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2023

Ducati Powerstage RR Limited rides on wire-spoke carbon fiber wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati has revealed its first carbon-framed e-enduro bike, the Powerstage RR Limited edition at the Bike Festival in Misano. Limited to just 230 units globally, it carries a premium price tag of €11,990 (around Rs. 10.5 lakh) in the European region. The high-end electric bicycle features a full carbon fiber frame, which is further reinforced with extra carbon layers in high-stress areas, ensuring durability and top-notch performance in all situations.

Shimano's EP801 system powers the high-end e-enduro bike

Teaming up with Shimano, Ducati has equipped the Powerstage RR Limited edition with its sophisticated EP801 system. This top-of-the-line e-bike system churns out a maximum power of 500w and an impressive peak torque of 85Nm. The EP8 motor boosts the rider's pedaling power by up to 400%, making uphill rides a breeze. The lightweight carbon fiber frame further aids the e-bike's overall performance.

It features high-quality components for a premium experience

The Powerstage RR Limited edition delivers a luxurious riding experience with high-quality suspension and components. The e-cycle sports a unique "mullet setup" with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch rear wheel for improved agility and obstacle-clearing capabilities. The use of carbon fiber in its wheels reduces unsprung weight and enhances maneuverability. The bike features Öhlins suspension hardware at both ends, ensuring optimal performance on various terrains.

Ducati's bold move in the growing e-bike market

With the Powerstage RR Limited, Ducati has established itself as a serious contender in the fast-growing e-bike market. The bike's high-end components, exclusive features, and limited availability make it a standout choice among the many options available to consumers. The bikemaker's latest offering showcases the brand's dedication to innovation and performance in the rapidly expanding e-enduro bike segment.