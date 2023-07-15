Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback revealed in India: Check features

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, Sportback revealed in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 15, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

Both Audi Q8 e-tron models come equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has unveiled the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in India. To recall, both the SUV and coupe variants made their global debut in November last year. The EV follows the company's modern design philosophy and packs a large 114kWh battery pack for a range of up to 600km on a single charge. Here's a look at what they offer.

Why does this story matter?

Audi has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions in the European region. Its e-tron range consists of capable EVs in sedan and SUV avatars. It was one of the first luxury carmakers to enter the premium EV segment in the Indian market. Now, the company has introduced its newest all-electric offerings, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback on our shores.

Both EVs flaunt a trapezoidal grille and connected-type LED taillamps

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback retain the silhouette of their respective ICE-powered siblings. They feature a mesh-pattern trapezoidal grille, sleek Matrix LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a sculpted hood, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The Sportback promises a range of up to 600km

Powering both the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback is the same dual-motor setup (408hp/664Nm) that is paired with a large 114kWh battery pack. The former promises a range of up to 582km and the latter has a claimed range of up to 600km.

The EVs feature a head-up display and four-zone climate control

Inside, the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback have a spacious and luxurious five-seater cabin. They get a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, massaging function for the front seats, an 8.6-inch instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi Connect feature. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback: Pricing

Audi will announce the pricing and availability details of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in the coming weeks. We believe the EVs will carry a premium over the e-tron model, which starts at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

