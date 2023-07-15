Is BMW X5 a better SUV than Range Rover Velar

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 15, 2023 | 01:48 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

BMW has introduced the 2024 iteration of the X5 in India with starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model competes in the premium full-size SUV segment on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the capable Range Rover Velar from Land Rover. Which of these two luxurious SUVs makes more sense in India? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Range Rover moniker has always been associated with luxury off-road mobility. The Velar carries the legacy forward by offering modern features such as a curved Pivi Pro infotainment system, along with mild hybrid technology. However, BMW is now trying to steal the champion's title from the British marque in the full-size SUV segment in India with its updated X5 model.

Range Rover Velar looks more pleasing to the eye

The 2024 Range Rover Velar has a muscular clamshell hood, sleek LED headlamps with jewel-like DRLs, a blacked-out grille, flush-fitted door handles, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The 2024 BMW X5 sports a long and sculpted bonnet, a new-age kidney grille, sweptback Matrix LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped DRLs, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, auto-folding ORVMs, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels.

BMW X5 has overall larger dimensions

The 2024 Range Rover Velar is 4,797mm long, 2,147mm wide, 1,678mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,874mm. In comparison, the 2024 BMW X5 has a length of 4,922mm, a width of 2,218mm, a height of 1,745mm, and a wheelbase of 2,975mm.

Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof and multiple ADAS functions

Range Rover Velar has a spacious five-seater cabin with bespoke polyurethane-wool upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a floating-type 11.4-inch curved Pivi Pro infotainment panel. BMW X5 gets a five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, 15-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a curved glass unit for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. Both SUVs get multiple ADAS functions.

The Velar packs more powerful engine options

Range Rover Velar draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine (247hp/365Nm) or a 3.0-liter, inline-six motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system (395hp/549Nm). BMW X5 is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol, inline-six unit (381hp/520Nm) and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel mill (286hp/650Nm). The engines are available with mild-hybrid assistance. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox on both SUVs.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Range Rover Velar can be yours at Rs. 89.41 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW X5 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Velar makes more sense on our shore with its butch SUV design, tech-forward cabin with premium materials, and powerful engine options at a lower price point.

