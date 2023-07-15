Mercedes-Benz GLC teased in India: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 15, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz GLC features a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz introduced the 2023 iteration of the GLC for the global markets last year. Now, the carmaker has teased the updated SUV in India, hinting at its official debut soon on our shores. The premium mid-size rough-roader features a redesigned front fascia and is marginally longer than the current-generation model. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming SUV.

Why does this story matter?

In 2015, Mercedes-Benz introduced the GLC to replace the aging GLK-Class. It is essentially an SUV equivalent to the iconic C-Class. The German automaker launched the refreshed version of the capable four-wheeler last year with multiple updates to its design and a mild-hybrid powertrain. After witnessing a rise in demand for premium SUVs in India, the carmaker is planning to launch it here soon.

The SUV flaunts a chrome-studded grille and DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC flaunts a typical SUV silhouette with the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a muscular hood, a chrome-studded grille, sweptback DIGITAL LIGHT LED headlamps, silvered skid plates, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The car features a free-standing 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment panel

Inside, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist wooden dashboard with brushed metallic inserts. It features perforated leather upholstery, 64-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, powered front seats, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a suite of ADAS functions.

It is offered with a capable mild-hybrid powertrain

Powering the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged, inline-four engine that is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter generator. The setup generates a 281hp/600Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

How much will the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC cost?

Mercedes-Benz will disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2023 GLC at its launch event in India, sometime in the coming days. We expect the premium mid-size SUV to carry a premium over the previous generation model, which started at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will bridge the gap between the entry-level GLA and full-size GLE on our shores.

