Aston Martin DB GT to arrive soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2023, 10:43 am 2 min read

Aston Martin DB GT will offer an ADAS suite (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British automaker Aston Martin will unveil its next-generation DB GT model on May 24. Its arrival in India is unclear. As for the highlights, the car will have a stylish appearance and a spacious cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities. It will be backed by a V12 engine. So, what to expect from the upcoming vehicle? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Aston Martin DB GT will be a high-performance touring vehicle. It will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the brand's DB line-up.

The four-wheeler will share styling cues with the DB11 successor (likely to be called DB12) and should rack up decent sales globally.

The car will be a part of the company's future line-up, comprising eight new models by 2026.

It will sport teardrop-shaped headlights and two doors

The new Aston Martin DB GT will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sweptback teardrop headlights, and a large grille. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and gold-finished multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen, a full-width taillamp, and dual exhaust tips should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It might run on a V12 engine

The upcoming Aston Martin DB GT is expected to be fueled by a V12 engine. A plug-in hybrid powertrain might also be available. Specifications and power figures are yet to be disclosed.

Ventilated seats and ADAS will be available inside

The 2023 Aston Martin DB GT will have a luxurious cabin with ventilated seats, auto climate control, an engine start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should get a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Traction control, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite will ensure the safety of the passengers.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Aston Martin car will be disclosed on May 24. However, we expect the vehicle to carry a starting price tag of around $333,686 (roughly Rs. 2.7 crore) in the US.