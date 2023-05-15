Auto

Is BMW X3 M40i better than Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

BMW has launched the X3 M40i in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 86.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty SUV arrives on our shores via the CBU route, hence limited units are expected. At that price point, the four-wheeler goes up against the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 in the premium mid-size SUV category. Which one of these German cars makes more sense?

The X3 has been one of the most popular models for BMW since it first arrived in 2003. The SUV is one of the favorites among enthusiasts with its sporty credentials.

However, it is now being challenged by the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and Audi SQ5 in recent years.

Can the reigning champion defend its crown against the rivals?

BMW X3 M40i looks more appealing

BMW X3 M40i features sweptback matrix LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out kidney grille with an M logo, high-gloss black ORVMs, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 20-inch M light designer wheels. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 flaunts a long and muscular hood, a single chrome-slatted grille, sweptback Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 is bigger in size

BMW X3 M40i is 4,716mm long, 1,897mm wide, 1,669mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,864mm. In comparison, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a length of 4,749mm, a width of 2,096mm, a height of 1,585mm, and a wheelbase of 2,873mm.

Both SUVs feature a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

BMW X3 M40i has a spacious five-seater cabin with black-colored Sensatec leather upholstery, an M-specific leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a gesture-controlled 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with perforated leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and an 11.9-inch second-generation MBUX infotainment system. Both SUVs are equipped with multiple ADAS functions.

The AMG GLC 43 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the BMW X3 M40i is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 360hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol mill that generates 390hp of power and 520Nm of torque. The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed automatic unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW X3 M40i will set you back by Rs. 86.5 lakh, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 can be yours at a price tag of 87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the AMG GLC 43 makes more sense with its aggressive design, powerful V6 engine, larger dimensions, and luxurious cabin at an overall value-for-money proposition.