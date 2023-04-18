Auto

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ v/s BMW i7 M70 xDrive

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2023, 02:31 pm 3 min read

Both cars have 21-inch wheels

German automaker BMW has unveiled its i7 M70 xDrive model at the Shanghai Motor Show. The firm's most powerful EV has a regal look, an upmarket cabin with a bevy of tech-based features, and a claimed range of up to 560km. The four-wheeler takes on the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. However, which one is a better option? Let us find out.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is visually more pleasing

BMW i7 M70 xDrive has a lengthy hood, a massive kidney grille with M badging, large air vents, sleek LED headlights, ORVMs with a twin-stalk design, stylish 21-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around taillamps, and a rear diffuser. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ flaunts a closed-off radiator grille, frameless doors with flush handles, 21-inch alloy rims, LED headlights, a rear diffuser, and connected LED taillamps.

The i7 is longer and has bigger wheelbase

BMW i7 M70 xDrive is 5,391mm long, 1,950mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3,215mm. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ has a length of 5,223mm, a width of 2,125mm, and a wheelbase of 3,210mm.

From sunroof to flat-bottom steering wheel

BMW i7 M70 xDrive has a premium cabin featuring Merino leather trim finished in Black/Atlas Gray shades, illuminated door sills, a center console with a huge armrest, a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ gets five seats, a panoramic sunroof, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas.

What about technology?

BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets auto climate control, ambient lighting, and a curved display running on BMW Operating System 8.5, for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. A head-up display, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite are also available. The EQS 53 4MATIC+ offers 64-color ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, multiple airbags, ADAS functions, and a head-up display.

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ gets a superior powertrain

BMW i7 M70 xDrive runs on a dual-motor electric powertrain linked to an all-wheel-drive system, generating 747hp/1,015Nm. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and delivers a range of up to 560km. The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is also backed by a twin motor e-powertrain that puts out 762hp/1020Nm. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and promises a range of up to 677km.

Which one is better?

In the US, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive should carry a starting price tag of around $145,000 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crore), while the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ costs Rs. 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Our vote goes to the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ for its better looks and superior performance compared to its rival. It also delivers a long list of tech-based facilities.