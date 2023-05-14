Auto

Cheaper Ather 450S e-scooter in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 14, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Ather 450S will roll on 12-inch alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

After introducing an affordable variant of the 450X in India, Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is now gearing up to reveal its cheapest offering to date. As per a leaked trademark filing document, the e-scooter will be called 450S. It is expected to retain the overall design of its sibling, the 450X while skipping on a few feel-good features to reduce the cost.

Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy was one of the early movers in the electric scooter segment in India. The EV maker is touted as the torch-bearer of performance-oriented electric mobility solutions on our shores.

After the success of the 450X and 450X Gen3 models, the company is now planning to launch its cheapest offering to date to attract buyers who prefer a more affordable EV.

The scooter will feature all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

Much like its siblings, the 450X twin, the upcoming Ather 450S will follow the brand's edgy design language. It will sport an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, an LED taillamp, a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter might skip a few connectivity functions to help reduce cost.

The EV will come equipped with Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the all-new Ather 450S might come equipped with drum brakes on both wheels along with Combined Braking System (CBS) to help improve its braking performance. The suspension duties on the entry-level e-scooter might be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end, similar to Ola S1 Air.

It will be offered with a capable electric motor

The technical details of the upcoming Ather 450S are yet to be disclosed by the homegrown automaker. However, we expect the EV to get a powerful electric motor that will be linked to an IP-rated Lithium-ion battery pack much like its siblings.

What can we expect from the upcoming Ather 450S?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Ather 450S are yet to be disclosed by the company. We expect the launch to happen in the coming weeks. Once official, the e-scooter will be the cheapest offering for the EV maker. We believe that the upcoming scooter will undercut its primary rival, the Ola S1 Air which costs Rs. 84,999.