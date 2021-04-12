German automaker Mercedes-Benz will reportedly launch its AMG GLA 35 4MATIC SUV in India by the end of April. It will be assembled here. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with many hi-tech features. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car will sport a Panamericana grille

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 will be based on the second-generation MFA platform and shall have a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, split taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and an AMG badge on the rear. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle will have a length of 4,410mm, and a wheelbase of 2,729mm.

Information The car will run on a 302hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine mated to an AMG-tuned 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 302hp of maximum power and shall allow the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds.

Interiors The vehicle will have a tech-loaded cabin

In India, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC should have a 5-seater cabin with powered front seats, reclining rear seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, seven airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC: Pricing