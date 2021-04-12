Triumph's latest mid-range offering, the Trident 660 sports bike has started arriving at dealerships across India. The company is also accepting bookings for the motorcycle against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. To recall, it was launched in India last week, with an all-LED lighting setup, and a 660cc, three-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design It comes in four color options

The Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a rounded headlamp, and an underbelly exhaust. It houses an all-LED lighting setup and a TFT instrument cluster with optional smartphone connectivity. The bike is offered in Crystal White, Sapphire Black, Matt Jet Black with Silver Ice, and Silver Ice with Diablo Red color options.

Information The vehicle runs on an 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a BS6-compliant 660cc inline, 3-cylinder mill that delivers 80hp of power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Safety Dual-channel ABS ensures safety of the rider

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's 41mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit with pre-load adjustment on the rear end.

Information Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability