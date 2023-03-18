Auto

Bentley Continental GT (facelift) spotted testing: What to expect

Bentley Continental GT (facelift) spotted testing: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 18, 2023, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Bentley Continental GT will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Bentley)

Uber-luxurious carmaker Bentley is gearing up to reveal the refreshed version of the Continental GT for the global markets soon. In the latest development, test mules of the updated supercar were spotted doing winter test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The coupe will likely get incremental design upgrades, rather than a complete overhaul. Here's what we can expect from the high-performance vehicle.

Why does this story matter?

Conceptualized in 2003 as a Grand Tourer (GT model), the Continental GT has become an integral part of Bentley's line-up ever since. The model has spawned three generations since its arrival.

The current-generation model has been in need of a refresh for a while now, as its rivals have started to catch up with the supercar.

The new version will be a mid-cycle facelift.

The car will feature new-age circular headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs

The upcoming Bentley Continental GT will retain the silhouette of the current model. It will feature a long and muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, new-age circular LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, rounded auxiliary lights, a swooping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the coupe will get oval-shaped LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips.

The coupe will get a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials

The interiors of the refreshed Bentley Continental GT are under wraps. However, we expect it to get a luxurious cabin and feature a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials, wooden trims on the central console with knurled aluminum bits, premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It could be backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain

While Bentley is retiring the potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 engine, we expect the updated supercar to draw power from a modern 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain from the Bentayga in a retuned avatar. For reference, the hybrid mill produces 450hp/700Nm in the SUV.

What will the updated Bentley Continental GT cost?

British motoring icon Bentley is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the updated Continental GT at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. The luxurious coupe seems to be in its final testing phase. We expect it to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which ranges between Rs. 3.29 crore and Rs. 3.91 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.