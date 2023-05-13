Auto

Citroen C4 spotted in India but launch unlikely: Know why

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 13, 2023, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Citroen C4 rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has been on a roll in the Indian market. After a positive response received by the C3 micro-SUV, the French carmaker introduced the all-electric eC3 and the mid-size C3 Aircross SUV on our shores. Now, a test mule of the previous-generation C4 model has been spotted doing test runs here, making one wonder if it is also going to debut soon.

Citroen entered the Indian market with the premium C5 Aircross. However, it was the C3 micro-SUV that made the iconic carmaker popular on our shores.

Now, to bridge the wide gap between the two models, the company has added the all-new C3 Aircross model to its portfolio.

Does the brand need to bring the C4 coupe-SUV here? Will it? Let's find out.

The C4 follows Citroen's quirky design philosophy

On the design front, the Citroen C4 follows the brand's quirky design philosophy with sharp cuts and creases complemented by bold color schemes. It features a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with X-shaped split DRLs, a sleek chromed grille, the Double Chevron logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

The car features a spacious cabin with a dual-tone treatment

On the inside, the Citroen C4 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone interior theme. The SUV gets a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Globally, it is offered with multiple powertrain options

Citroen is most likely testing and benchmarking its engines for our conditions. While the details of the test mule's powertrain are not available, globally the automaker offers a variety of petrol and diesel mills, along with an all-electric powertrain with the C4.

Will the Citroen C4 arrive in India?

While Citroen has not confirmed any details as of now, we believe that the C4 will not be arriving in India anytime soon. This is primarily due to the fact that our market has not yet fully opened up for a mid-size coupe-SUV. Also, with the introduction of a similarly-sized C3 Aircross, the C4 model becomes redundant on our shores.