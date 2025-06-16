5 bad driving habits that are damaging your car
We all have our own driving habits, some good and some bad. While good ones are easy to follow, bad ones are hard to break.
But, did you know that certain bad driving habits can actually damage your car? They can cause long-term problems, expensive repairs, and even raise safety concerns.
Here are some habits that could be harming your vehicle's health. Take a look.
Habit 1
Revving a cold engine
Revving a cold engine is one of the worst driving habits. It puts unnecessary stress on the engine before oil has had time to circulate properly, leading to premature wear and tear.
Even on warm days, avoid revving your engine immediately after starting the car. The inner workings of the vehicle need time to warm up for optimal performance.
Habit 2
Coasting in neutral
Keeping your foot on the clutch pedal disengages the engine and lets the car roll forward with just momentum.
Many people think this saves fuel, especially when driving downhill. However, in modern cars, coasting doesn't really save fuel and could even cost you more in the long run.
It also wears down pressure plate and bearing prematurely, which can be expensive to replace.
Habit 3
Ignoring warning lights
Warning lights on your dashboard indicate potential problems with your car. Ignoring them can lead to more serious and expensive repairs down the line.
Any light related to a critical system like engine, brakes, power steering, airbag, cooling system, oil pressure or tire pressure requires immediate attention.
If these appear, you need to pull over and seek help from a mechanic immediately.
Habit 4
Driving on low fuel
Running your car on low fuel can cause sediment from the bottom of the tank to clog filters and injectors.
To avoid this, try to fill up when your gage shows about a quarter of a tank left.
Don't rely on mileage range indicator as it can change based on driving speed and other factors.
Habit 5
Sudden gear changes and engine braking
Sudden gear changes can put undue stress on the transmission and clutch. To avoid this, always ensure that the clutch is fully engaged before moving the gear stick.
Engine braking, or slowing down without using brakes, can wear down engine and drivetrain components if overused.
It should only be used when decelerating slowly over a long distance or for more control when driving downhill.