New 296 Speciale is only for Ferrari owners who race
What's the story
Ferrari has unveiled a special edition of its 296 Speciale supercar, the "Piloti Ferrari."
This unique model is only available to customers who actively race cars with the Prancing Horse logo.
The eligibility criteria include those who race their vehicles competitively or for fun at Ferrari-approved track events.
If you don't belong to this elite group, you can't buy this car.
Eligibility
You need to be a real Ferrari racer
One way to qualify to buy the 'Piloti Ferrari' is by racing one of the Challenge models.
This also applies to those who spend their weekends on track with an XX model or the newly launched 499P Modificata.
For eligible buyers, this special edition is essentially a cosmetic upgrade over the standard 296 Speciale.
Personalization
Multiple color options, but the stripes are standard
The 'Piloti Ferrari' can be ordered in a range of colors, including Rosso Scuderia livery, Argento Nurburgring, Nero Daytona, and Blu Tour De France.
Regardless of the exterior color, all versions come with Giallo Modena stripes as a tribute to the triple Le Mans-winning 499P endurance race car.
To further differentiate it from a standard model, Ferrari adds a hand-painted WEC logo and an Italian flag motif on the front bumper.
Interior design
Racing seats and harnesses inside
The interior of the 'Piloti Ferrari' is just as impressive as its exterior.
The seats are covered in thermoformed black Alcantara with fireproof fabric inserts.
Buyers can personalize the metal footwell and carbon fiber door sills according to their preferences.
Other unique features include a carbon identification plaque and their racing number on the body-hugging seats, which come with a racing harness for added safety.
Market availability
Price likely to be well over $450,000
Ferrari has not revealed the price of the 'Piloti Ferrari,' but it is likely to be more expensive than the standard 296 Speciale, which starts at an estimated $450,000.
The production numbers for the base model are still unknown but it has already been sold out.
As for this WEC-inspired edition, there are believed to be fewer than 1,000 eligible buyers in total.