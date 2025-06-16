What's the story

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast has revised its India strategy, cutting its first-year sales target from 4,500 to 3,000 units.

This change comes as part of the company's plans to launch two new electric SUVs in the country during the upcoming festive season.

However, due to distribution network challenges, VinFast's production has been delayed until July 30.

The company has a 400-acre EV manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 50,000 units in Tamil Nadu.