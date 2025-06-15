Harley-Davidson recalls 82,000 bikes over risk of tire damage
What's the story
Harley-Davidson is recalling over 82,000 motorbikes due to a possible defect in the rear shock pre-load adjuster.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that this issue could lead to tire damage as well as a possible loss of pressure.
If left unrepaired, the contact between the adjuster and tire could create a groove in the latter, resulting in sudden pressure loss and increasing crash risk.
Impacted vehicles
A look at the affected models
The recall primarily affects certain 2018-2024 Softail motorcycles.
These include models such as FLDE (2018-2019), FLHCS (2018-2024), FLHC (2018-2021), FXLRS (2020-2024), FXLRST (2022-2024), FLHCS ANV (2018, 2023), and FXRST (2022).
Harley-Davidson dealers will be replacing a bracket on these bikes free of charge to fix the issue.
Safety record
No reported injuries or fatalities
As of this date, Harley-Davidson has not reported any injuries or fatalities related to this issue.
Some vehicles under this recall were previously repaired under recall order 23V591 and will require a new remedy to be free of faults.
The NHTSA's recall notice mentioned that notification letters are likely to be mailed by tomorrow.