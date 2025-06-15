What's the story

Harley-Davidson is recalling over 82,000 motorbikes due to a possible defect in the rear shock pre-load adjuster.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has warned that this issue could lead to tire damage as well as a possible loss of pressure.

If left unrepaired, the contact between the adjuster and tire could create a groove in the latter, resulting in sudden pressure loss and increasing crash risk.