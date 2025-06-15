These are the 10 best supercars, hypercars in the world
What's the story
The line between supercars and hypercars is quite blurry. There are no hard and fast rules to define when a car becomes a supercar or a hypercar.
However, these vehicles are known for their impressive performance and stunning designs.
Here are the 10 best supercars and hypercars in the world that you should know about. Let's take a look.
Car #1
Bugatti Chiron
Bugatti's Chiron is a worthy successor to the iconic Veyron. The car's lightweight and powerful configuration allows it to reach a top speed of 443km/h.
Its turbocharged W16 engine generates an impressive 1,500hp at 6,000rpm.
The design of Chiron is equally impressive with its aerodynamic form. A limited series of 500 units has been produced.
Car #2
Bugatti Bolide
The successor to the Chiron model, Bugatti Bolide is a different beast altogether. Its racing engine generates an astounding 1,850hp and can reach speeds of up to 499km/h.
The design of this hypercar is unlike any other with a carbon fiber body and aerodynamic elements.
Only 40 units have been produced at a starting price of $4.7 million (approximately ₹39 crore).
Car #3
McLaren Speedtail
McLaren's Speedtail is a hybrid supercar that combines a turbocharged V8 engine and an electric motor.
Their combined power output is 1,050hp, enabling the supercar to reach speeds of up to 403km/h.
The car's unique design features three seats with the driver's seat positioned in front and center.
Only 106 units have been made at a price exceeding €2 million (approximately ₹17 crore).
Car #4
Aston Martin Valkyrie
Aston Martin's Valkyrie is another hybrid hypercar known for its lightness and rapid acceleration.
It can go from 0-100km/h in about 2.5 seconds, thanks to its hybrid engine with a total power output of 1,176hp.
The carbon fiber body with aerodynamic elements allows it to reach speeds over 400km/h.
Only 175 units have been produced at a starting price of $3.2 million (approximately ₹27 crore).
Cars #5 and #6
Koenigsegg One:1 and Jesko Absolute
Swedish company Koenigsegg's One:1 is based on a philosophy of 1kg of car weight per horsepower. This supercar accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds with a claimed top speed of 430km/h.
Only seven units were produced at over $2 million (approximately ₹17 crore) each.
Its "younger brother," the Jesko Absolute, can produce an impressive 1,622hp on racing fuel and accelerate up to an estimated top speed of over 530km/h under special conditions.
Cars #7 and #8
Hennessey Venom GT and SSC Tuatara
The Hennessey Venom GT is powered by a massive V8 engine producing 1,842hp.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reach speeds of up to 300km/h in under 14 seconds. Only 24 units were produced at a starting price of $2.1 million (approximately ₹17 crore).
Meanwhile, the SSC Tuatara features a turbocharged V8 engine that can reach speeds of up to an impressive 455km/h, while accelerating from 0-100km/h in just about 2.5 seconds.
Cars #9 and #10
Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss and Lotus Evija
The Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss is the fastest among all other Mercedes models with a top speed of 350km/h.
It can go from 0-100km/h in just about three-and-a-half seconds. Only 75 units were produced at a minimum price of $1.2 million (approximately ₹10 crore).
Finally, the Lotus Evija, an electric hypercar developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering and Geely, can reach speeds over 320km/h despite its lack of a petrol engine.