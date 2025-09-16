Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumored new girlfriend

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya (31) is back in the spotlight because of his personal life. Following his rumored split with singer Jasmin Walia, speculation has emerged online linking him to fashion model Mahieka Sharma (24). The buzz began after a Reddit thread suggested that a blurred male figure seen in the background of Sharma's selfie video resembled Pandya. Let's know more about Sharma and her career.

Professional journey Career and achievements Sharma, as per her Instagram bio, is an Indian fashion model. She has earned titles such as IFA Model of the Year and GQ Best Dressed India's Next Supermodel, among several others. Before entering showbiz, she reportedly studied Economics and Finance. She has also walked for famous designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Ongoing rumors Speculations and social media clues The speculation of a possible relationship between Pandya and Sharma intensified when fans noticed the number 33, Pandya's jersey number, in one of Sharma's posts. They also pointed out that both follow each other on Instagram. Another detail that sparked discussion was Pandya and Sharma appearing to wear the same bathrobe in separate photos. Moreover, Sharma's recent Stories showed her traveling to Dubai, where Pandya is currently with Team India for the Asia Cup.