Why Mercedes-Benz has recalled almost 13,450 electric cars in China
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has announced a major recall of its EQC electric vehicles in China.
The move affects some 13,447 units made between November 30, 2018 and September 17, 2022.
The recall is due to a potential fire hazard posed by the high-voltage batteries in these cars.
The company will start the process on September 27.
Problem
Defect could lead to thermal runaway
The recall stems from a design flaw in the battery management system software of the affected vehicles.
Under extreme conditions, this defect could cause thermal runaway in the high-voltage batteries, leading to vehicle fires and posing a safety hazard.
The issue is being addressed under an investigation by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).
Safety steps
Users advised to set charging limit to 80%
The recall process will be carried out under SAMR's defect investigation.
Beijing Benz, the joint venture of Mercedes-Benz in China, will update the BMS software of affected vehicles through authorized dealers.
Meanwhile, before formal recall measures are implemented, users have been advised to set their vehicle's charging limit to no more than 80%.
Past issues
Not the first recall for Mercedes-Benz
The EQC, Mercedes-Benz's first electric vehicle, was launched in China in November 2019. However, it faced many complaints from Chinese owners over motor issues in early 2022.
This is not the first time Mercedes-Benz has had to recall its EVs due to battery-related issues.
In March, the firm recalled 12,308 domestically produced EQA and EQB cars, over similar concerns of internal short circuits in battery cells potentially leading to fires.