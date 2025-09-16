Israel committing genocide in Gaza, says UN commission of inquiry

An independent United Nations commission has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory details four genocidal acts committed by Israel since October 7, 2023. These include killing Palestinians, causing serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting life-threatening conditions, and imposing measures to prevent births within the group. According to the Palestinian health ministry, about 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since 2023.

Rejection of claims Israel denies allegations, calls them 'distorted and false' The Israeli government has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "distorted and false." The country's foreign ministry has demanded the immediate abolition of the Commission of Inquiry, accusing its authors of being proxies for Hamas. Israel maintains that its actions in Gaza are self-defense measures taken in accordance with international law and accused the authors of being proxies for the militant group "whose horrific statements about Jews have been condemned worldwide."

International support US senators, genocide scholars back claims The accusations have gained traction internationally, with US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is "implementing a plan to ethnically clean Gaza of Palestinians." The International Association of Genocide Scholars also declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Two prominent Israeli human rights groups also made similar claims against their own government.

Report findings Report highlights collective targeting of Palestinians The UN report further states that "the victims of the bombing were not singled out or targeted as individual civilians. On the contrary, victims were targeted collectively due to their identity as Palestinians." It cites specific incidents where civilians were shot despite holding white flags. The report also accuses Israel of weaponizing the withholding of essential supplies such as water and food, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Child impact Conflict's impact on Palestinian children The report also discusses the severe impact of the conflict on Palestinian children, who are suffering mentally and physically. "The essence of childhood has been destroyed in Gaza," one doctor quoted in the report said. It warns that widespread starvation could lead to long-term cognitive issues for these children. Additionally, it details incidents of sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated by Israeli security forces as part of collective punishment against Palestinians.