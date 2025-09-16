Jaish admits Masood Azhar's family 'torn apart' in Operation Sindoor 

LOADING...
Azhar was last seen in Skardu

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 16, 2025
02:18 pm
A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander has admitted that the family of Masood Azhar, the terror group's top commander, was "torn into pieces" in strikes on Bahawalpur. The admission came months after India targeted terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under "Operation Sindoor." "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces," JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri said.

Kashmiri was surrounded by gun-wielding security personnel

'Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart'

India's operation came weeks after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The Indian armed forces launched coordinated overnight strikes on nine terrorist facilities inside Pakistan and PoK under "Operation Sindoor." Pakistan later confirmed that nine sites were hit in the strikes, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke.

Bahawalpur is JeM's operational headquarters

Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th largest city and serves as the nerve center of JeM. Located around 400km from Lahore, it houses JeM's operational headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah (Usman-o-Ali campus). The pre-dawn attack on Bahawalpur killed 10 of Azhar's relatives, including his sister, her husband, his nephew, his niece, and children from his extended family. Four of Azhar's aides were also killed.

Pakistan has denied knowledge of Azhar's whereabouts

According to the most recent intelligence inputs obtained by India Today, Azhar was last seen in Skardu, a well-known tourist destination, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region. He has been the mastermind of several major terror attacks in India, including the 2016 Pathankot strike and the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 44 soldiers. In June, Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan would be "happy to" arrest him if India provides information confirming he is on their soil.