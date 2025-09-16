Jaish admits Masood Azhar's family 'torn apart' in Operation Sindoor 

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander has admitted that the family of Masood Azhar , the terror group's top commander, was "torn into pieces" in strikes on Bahawalpur. The admission came months after India targeted terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under "Operation Sindoor." "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces," JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri said.

Operation details 'Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart' India's operation came weeks after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The Indian armed forces launched coordinated overnight strikes on nine terrorist facilities inside Pakistan and PoK under "Operation Sindoor." Pakistan later confirmed that nine sites were hit in the strikes, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke.

Targeted hub Bahawalpur is JeM's operational headquarters Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th largest city and serves as the nerve center of JeM. Located around 400km from Lahore, it houses JeM's operational headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah (Usman-o-Ali campus). The pre-dawn attack on Bahawalpur killed 10 of Azhar's relatives, including his sister, her husband, his nephew, his niece, and children from his extended family. Four of Azhar's aides were also killed.