Baba Ramdev reminds Farah Khan of Salman, here's why

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Baba Ramdev 's ashram in Haridwar for her cooking vlog . The visit turned into a fun-filled day with plenty of laughs, friendly banter, and some surprising Bollywood references. During the tour, which was given by Ramdev himself, Khan made a light-hearted comparison between him and actor Salman Khan . Here's how.

Humorous comparison 'So you and Salman Khan are the same' While giving her a tour of the ashram, which includes meditation centers and cottages, Ramdev explained that there were luxurious spaces for visitors, but he chose to stay in simple huts. To this, Khan said, "So you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK and has built palaces for others." The comment made Ramdev laugh, and he agreed.

Admiration Ramdev shows off his stylish hut After the humorous exchange, Ramdev took Khan to see his old and new huts. He joked that one of them was "a bit more stylish." The filmmaker admired the stone cottage and even teased him to gift her one. Ramdev replied that it was made from special stones brought from Jodhpur.