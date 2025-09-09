Salman shoots 'Battle of Galwan' climax sequence in Ladakh

Salman Khan is currently filming his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, in Leh and Ladakh. Reportedly, the team plans to shoot the crucial climax sequences of the movie in this very schedule, aiming to be done with them within the next two to three weeks. A report by India Today suggests that the production is focusing on these pivotal sequences to avoid disruption from unpredictable weather conditions in the region.

Quote 'Makers want to ensure quality of climax is not compromised' A source told India Today, "Galwan's climax is among the most important parts of the film, both visually and emotionally." "Given Leh and Ladakh's unpredictable weather, the makers want to ensure the quality of these sequences is not compromised. That is why they are planning to complete as much as possible during this schedule itself."

Production scale About the film The Ladakh schedule, especially the grand climax, is likely to feature high-octane action sequences on an international scale. The production team is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring authenticity with vast landscapes and shifting terrains. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is one of Khan's most ambitious projects in recent years and is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Co-star Chitrangda Singh is also in Leh for her scenes.