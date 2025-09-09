Next Article
Box office: Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' struggles to maintain momentum
Anushka Shetty's latest film, Ghaati, released on September 5, kicked off with a solid ₹2 crore opening but quickly lost steam—dropping to just ₹58 lakh by Day 4. As of now, total earnings stand at ₹5.47 crore.
The film is also facing stiff competition from new releases like Lokah, Madharaasi, and Hridayapoorvam.
Despite impressive cast and unique storyline, film fails to impress
Even with a talented lineup featuring Vikram Prabhu, Jisshu Sengupta, Jagapathi Babu, Larissa Bonesi, and Chaitanya Rao, plus a story set in the Eastern Ghats about a tribal community involved in cannabis smuggling, Ghaati hasn't managed to keep audiences coming back.
The steady decline in collections shows that strong competition from new releases is making things tough for this release.