Box office: Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' struggles to maintain momentum Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Anushka Shetty's latest film, Ghaati, released on September 5, kicked off with a solid ₹2 crore opening but quickly lost steam—dropping to just ₹58 lakh by Day 4. As of now, total earnings stand at ₹5.47 crore.

The film is also facing stiff competition from new releases like Lokah, Madharaasi, and Hridayapoorvam.