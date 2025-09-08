Chitrangda Singh joins Salman in Leh for 'Battle of Galwan'

Sources say the Leh schedule is a crucial part of the filming process. Important scenes featuring Singh and Khan will be shot here, with makers hoping to use the unique landscape of Ladakh as an authentic backdrop for their story. The striking terrain and raw setting of Leh will add to the visual scale of Battle of Galwan.

Character insights

Singh's role will bring emotional depth to the film

Singh has expressed her excitement about being part of Battle of Galwan. She's expected to bring emotional depth to the film. A source close to the production revealed that this schedule will cover some of the most crucial parts, making it one of the final outdoor shoots before they move into their next phase. Battle of Galwan is inspired by real-life events and will highlight the courage and challenges faced by soldiers during the clashes in Galwan Valley.