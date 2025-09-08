Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Thug CR 143/24' heads to OTT: Details Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

If you missed it in theaters, Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller Thug CR 143/24 is heading to Manorama Max for streaming soon.

While the platform hasn't revealed the release date yet, fans are eager to watch this murder mystery that plays with different viewpoints and keeps you guessing about guilt and innocence.