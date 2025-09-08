Next Article
Dhyan Sreenivasan's 'Thug CR 143/24' heads to OTT: Details
If you missed it in theaters, Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller Thug CR 143/24 is heading to Manorama Max for streaming soon.
While the platform hasn't revealed the release date yet, fans are eager to watch this murder mystery that plays with different viewpoints and keeps you guessing about guilt and innocence.
Cast and crew of 'Thug CR 143/24'
Directed by Balu S Nair and featuring Siddique, Vinaya Prasad, and Bindu Panicker alongside Dhyan, Thug CR 143/24 joins Manorama Max's growing Malayalam lineup—recently boosted by titles like Kadhikan and Police Day.
If you're into more of Dhyan's work, his other films like Prince and Family and Aap Kaise Ho are also available on OTTplay Premium.