Baba Ramdev shows Farah his chemical-less, sandalwood-scented 'jhopdi': Watch

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Haridwar to meet yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev for her YouTube series. Accompanied by her cook Dilip, Khan explored the sprawling Patanjali campus, including Ramdev's unique jhopdi (hut) made from Jodhpur stones. The visit also included a tour of the kitchen that prepares food for 50,000 people daily and their Sanskrit-medium school.

Luxurious abode Ramdev calls his Haridwar home a 'tapassvi kutiya' Khan began her video by saying, "We have come to meet Baba Ramdev ji. We have come to his personal house - but it would be wrong to call it a house. It's more like a shaahi mahal." To which Ramdev replied, "Like Mahatma Gandhi had his Sabarmati Ashram, this is my tapassvi kutiya. I have built this palace for people, but I continue to live in a jhopdi."

Unique construction The yoga guru showed off his ₹1 lakh kamandal The director admired the stone-built structure and joked, "Baba, please gift me such jhopdis." Ramdev explained: "This is made of stones from Jodhpur. No chemicals have been used to build them." Inside the hut, Khan noticed a sandalwood-like fragrance, which Ramdev clarified was from devdaru wood. He then revealed his prized possession - a traditional kamandal worth ₹1 lakh.

Lifestyle details Ramdev sleeps on the floor despite having a large bedroom Despite the comforts around, Ramdev said he personally sleeps on a simple mat on the floor, a practice he has followed for 30 years. "I joined Gurukul at 14 bringing bhiksha for nearly 40 people. Since then sleeping on the ground and living simply has been my way," he explained. Khan was surprised that even with a large bedroom, he preferred the floor.

Daily schedule He also took Khan to his Shiv puja room Ramdev revealed that his day begins at 3:00am followed by 10-12 hours of meditation. He said, "You must be going to sleep at 3." The filmmaker laughed as she clarified: "No, I go to bed early and wake up at 6:00am." The yoga guru also took her to a Shiv Puja room where he recited a Sanskrit shloka. Khan was visibly moved by this gesture.

Educational institution A Sanskrit-medium school and kitchen that feeds 50,000 people daily The tour also included a glimpse of Ramdev's school, where students between the ages of 3-15 study. Khan asked if it was a Hindi medium school, to which Ramdev replied: "It is a Sanskrit medium school where we teach our students 10 different languages, including French and Mandarin." They also visited a massive kitchen that feeds nearly 50,000 people daily.