Your AirPods just got 7 new features: How to update

First, all AirPods get automatic sleep detection, which pauses audio when you fall asleep. You'll also see battery charging notifications (case and full charge alerts) and automatic switching for CarPlay. For those with newer models—AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or AirPods Pro 3—there are four additional upgrades. Live Translation lets you converse in different languages in real time. There's also studio-quality audio recording, a Camera Remote feature (squeeze the stem to take photos/videos), and enhanced voice quality on calls.

Process

How to update your AirPods

AirPods update automatically when paired with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you can check manually. Place your AirPods in their charging case, connect the case to power, and keep it near your paired device with Wi-Fi turned on. On iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap the "i" next to your AirPods, and check the firmware version. Updates install in the background, so keeping devices close and connected ensures your AirPods get the latest features.