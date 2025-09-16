Your AirPods just got 7 new features: How to update
What's the story
Apple's latest iOS 26 update isn't just a treat for iPhone users, but also a major upgrade for AirPods users. The new firmware update comes with a host of features, especially if you own an AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or the newly launched AirPods Pro 3. The latest release carries firmware number 8A356 for some AirPods models.
Feature breakdown
New features for all AirPods models
First, all AirPods get automatic sleep detection, which pauses audio when you fall asleep. You'll also see battery charging notifications (case and full charge alerts) and automatic switching for CarPlay. For those with newer models—AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or AirPods Pro 3—there are four additional upgrades. Live Translation lets you converse in different languages in real time. There's also studio-quality audio recording, a Camera Remote feature (squeeze the stem to take photos/videos), and enhanced voice quality on calls.
Process
How to update your AirPods
AirPods update automatically when paired with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you can check manually. Place your AirPods in their charging case, connect the case to power, and keep it near your paired device with Wi-Fi turned on. On iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap the "i" next to your AirPods, and check the firmware version. Updates install in the background, so keeping devices close and connected ensures your AirPods get the latest features.