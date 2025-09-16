Heart attacks in younger women: Study reveals shocking findings
A recent Mayo Clinic study found that more than half of heart attacks in women under 65 aren't caused by clogged arteries.
This means other factors are at play, and younger women may face risks that often go unnoticed.
SCAD and other causes
The research points to Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD)—a tear in a heart artery wall—as a major cause for these heart attacks.
Other culprits include blood clots and stress on the heart from things like infections or anemia.
These types can be more dangerous over time than traditional, plaque-related heart attacks.
Need for accurate diagnosis
Because SCAD and similar issues are often mistaken for typical artery blockages, many women don't get the treatment they actually need.
The study urges doctors to look closer at what's really causing a heart attack—since treatments differ, getting it right could seriously improve recovery and help prevent future problems.