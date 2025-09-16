Next Article
Google's Play Points rewards program gets a major refresh
Technology
Google is giving its Play Points rewards program a big refresh for Android users in the UK this November.
The highlight? A revamped Diamond Valley mini-game where you can collect diamonds to score prizes like Pixel phones and exclusive merch.
Gold Plus members get a head start on November 3, plus a 500-diamond bonus.
New ways to spend points
Everyone else can jump in from November 10—just tap your profile icon, go to Play Points, and hit "Join for free."
Google's also adding new ways to spend your points on things like apparel and accessories from brands you know.
All these updates follow Diamond Valley's launch last year in the US, Korea, and Japan.