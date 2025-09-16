OpenAI's new GPT-5-Codex can autonomously manage your coding projects Technology Sep 16, 2025

OpenAI has released GPT-5-Codex, its latest AI tool for developers.

The big deal? It can now manage projects on its own with "agentic coding," spot tough bugs before you even hit deploy, and tackle up to 500 tasks—including tricky code cleanups in Python, Go, and OCaml.