OpenAI's new GPT-5-Codex can autonomously manage your coding projects
Technology
OpenAI has released GPT-5-Codex, its latest AI tool for developers.
The big deal? It can now manage projects on its own with "agentic coding," spot tough bugs before you even hit deploy, and tackle up to 500 tasks—including tricky code cleanups in Python, Go, and OCaml.
The AI tool can also search the web and connect servers
Developers get more control over security—think custom permissions and tighter network access.
Plus, GPT-5-Codex can search the web and connect to servers without messing up your workflow.
Bottom line: it's designed to make coding safer, smoother, and way more efficient for modern dev teams.